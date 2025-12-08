Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,753 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hut 8 were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 3,961.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hut 8 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,546,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,075,000 after acquiring an additional 87,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hut 8 by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Hut 8 Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of HUT opened at $42.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.79 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Hut 8 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hut 8 ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Hut 8 had a net margin of 115.39% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $58.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUT

About Hut 8

(Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.