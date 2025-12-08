TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM Stake Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TXNM Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,487,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,879,000 after purchasing an additional 361,945 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TXNM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on TXNM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.25 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at TXNM Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $103,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,781.50. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXNM Energy Stock Up 0.2%

TXNM stock opened at $58.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.16. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.11). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company had revenue of $647.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This is an increase from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.32%.

TXNM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.