Insider Selling: Figma (NYSE:FIG) CRO Sells $231,267.40 in Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 6,305 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $231,267.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,604,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,869,382.60. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shaunt Voskanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Shaunt Voskanian sold 6,076 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $215,394.20.

On Monday, November 10th, Shaunt Voskanian sold 403,335 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $17,500,705.65.

On Monday, November 3rd, Shaunt Voskanian sold 26,741 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,288,113.97.

NYSE:FIG opened at $37.96 on Monday. Figma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $142.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86.

Figma (NYSE:FIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.66. The business had revenue of $274.17 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Figma from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Figma from $70.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Figma from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Figma in the third quarter worth $3,412,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth about $519,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,439,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

