Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 10,242 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 250.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,261.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.5%

MSM stock opened at $82.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.84. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $94.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.29%.The business had revenue of $978.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 97.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip Peller purchased 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.14 per share, for a total transaction of $600,873.24. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,665.18. This represents a 232.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 22,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.96 per share, with a total value of $1,943,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,328,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,803,192.32. The trade was a 0.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 211,342 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,965 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

