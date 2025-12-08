Rhumbline Advisers Takes $2.96 Million Position in Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 65.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,569 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,385,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth approximately $871,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIGO. Zacks Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $46.10 to $46.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.47.

TIGO opened at $50.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. Millicom International Cellular SA has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.58%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

