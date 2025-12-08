Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.59 Million Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,708.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 343,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,344.72. This represents a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hyong Kim sold 51,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $902,729.03. Following the transaction, the insider owned 362,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,190.81. This trade represents a 12.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,582,116 shares of company stock worth $122,276,938. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALHC stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

