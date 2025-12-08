Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in NerdWallet, Inc. $NRDS

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 58.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 210,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 77,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NerdWallet by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 27,362 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NerdWallet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 966,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,735 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 92,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 41,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Nicholas Tatum sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $45,966.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 68,020 shares in the company, valued at $731,895.20. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel Yount sold 15,945 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $255,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 358,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,180.64. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $715,244. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NerdWallet Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.42.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.31 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 9.27%. NerdWallet’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NRDS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

