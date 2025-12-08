Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 73,575 Shares of Yext $YEXT

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 186.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Yext by 16.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Yext by 50.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 0.91. Yext has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Yext had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on YEXT. Zacks Research cut Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

