Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Sells $167,270.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) Director Hugh Carroll sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total transaction of $167,270.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,118.58. This trade represents a 35.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $166.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $199.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 528.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,716 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,221,000 after buying an additional 2,116,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 580.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,236,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,658,000 after buying an additional 1,908,033 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,209,000 after buying an additional 1,089,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.95.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

