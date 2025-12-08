Insider Selling: Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Director Sells $307,547.88 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Carney sold 13,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $307,547.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,823 shares in the company, valued at $550,574.14. The trade was a 35.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The company has a market cap of $704.49 million, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.86%.The company had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

