Insider Buying: Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Director Buys $141,578.50 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Langone acquired 40,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $141,578.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,466,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,857.50. This trade represents a 1.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Unifi Price Performance

NYSE:UFI opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. Unifi had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unifi to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Unifi in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unifi has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unifi

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Unifi by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,272 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 34.2% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 981,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 20.9% in the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 812,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 140,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 21,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its position in Unifi by 10.2% during the second quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 564,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

Featured Articles

