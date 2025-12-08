JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.91 Million Stake in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,233 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 2,392.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Weatherford International by 30,600.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 196.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 89.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $76.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. Weatherford International PLC has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFRD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Weatherford International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Melius initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

