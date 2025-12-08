Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $5,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ducommun by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO stock opened at $89.51 on Monday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $149,565.02. Following the sale, the vice president owned 67,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,311,850.27. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.