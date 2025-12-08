JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $4,894,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 252.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 867.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

PLMR opened at $116.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.27. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $175.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.74 million during the quarter. Palomar had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $100,752.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,897.44. This represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $36,204.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,434.60. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 19,803 shares of company stock worth $2,348,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLMR. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palomar from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

