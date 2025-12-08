JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. $LTM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LATAM Airlines Group were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 1,028.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 127,123 shares during the period. Scoggin Management LP boosted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $3,061,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the period.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.91. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on LATAM Airlines Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LATAM Airlines Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LTM

About LATAM Airlines Group

(Free Report)

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.