JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. $LTM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LATAM Airlines Group were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 1,028.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 127,123 shares during the period. Scoggin Management LP boosted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $3,061,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the period.
LATAM Airlines Group Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.91. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on LTM
About LATAM Airlines Group
LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LATAM Airlines Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Rubrik’s Massive Rebound: Why the Next Leg Higher Could Be Fast
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Five Below and Dollar Tree Earnings Signal a Shopper Shift
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.