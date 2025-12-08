Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) & Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Critical Comparison

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) and Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northern Oil and Gas and Vitesse Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 1 5 4 1 2.45 Vitesse Energy 0 5 2 0 2.29

Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.71%. Vitesse Energy has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.74%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Vitesse Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitesse Energy has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Vitesse Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 7.61% 20.61% 8.60% Vitesse Energy 7.70% 5.71% 3.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Vitesse Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $2.23 billion 1.09 $520.31 million $1.77 14.05 Vitesse Energy $242.00 million 3.44 $21.06 million $0.50 43.08

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Vitesse Energy. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitesse Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Vitesse Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vitesse Energy pays out 450.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Northern Oil and Gas has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Vitesse Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Vitesse Energy on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana. The company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies properties located in Colorado and Wyoming. Vitesse Energy, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

