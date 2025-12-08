Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.7333.

EC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.70 price target on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ecopetrol

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of EC stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.05.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.