Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $6.37 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.3714.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho set a $7.00 price target on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Grab from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the second quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 162,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

GRAB stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Grab has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.44 million. Grab had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 1.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Grab will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

