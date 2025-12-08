Analyzing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (BGMS) and The Competition

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BGMS – Get Free Report) is one of 454 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals $40,000.00 -$11.21 million -0.02 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Competitors $434.13 million -$68.27 million -10.42

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 11.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,028% more volatile than the S&P 500.

23.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -187.37% -106.68% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,626.20% -359.54% -43.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4834 9976 16022 375 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 120.33%. Given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company’s development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors. Its development programs also comprise Sapacitabine, a novel nucleoside analog that is orally available prodrug of CNDAC, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor that is in Phase 2 investigator-sponsored trials (IST) for Cushing’s disease, as well as in Phase 1/2 IST for the treatment for advanced rheumatoid arthritis. The company has a clinical collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to clinically evaluate the safety and efficacy of three cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemias, acute myeloid leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and other advanced leukemias. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

