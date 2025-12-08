B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) versus General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Head-To-Head Review

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of General Mills shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of B&G Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of General Mills shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of B&G Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get General Mills alerts:

Dividends

General Mills pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. B&G Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. General Mills pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B&G Foods pays out -24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. General Mills has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. B&G Foods is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

General Mills has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&G Foods has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares General Mills and B&G Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Mills 15.24% 23.46% 6.69% B&G Foods -13.61% 8.50% 1.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Mills and B&G Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Mills $19.49 billion 1.26 $2.30 billion $5.29 8.68 B&G Foods $1.93 billion 0.19 -$251.25 million ($3.16) -1.43

General Mills has higher revenue and earnings than B&G Foods. B&G Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Mills, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for General Mills and B&G Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Mills 2 13 4 0 2.11 B&G Foods 1 4 0 0 1.80

General Mills currently has a consensus target price of $55.82, indicating a potential upside of 21.51%. B&G Foods has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.02%. Given General Mills’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe General Mills is more favorable than B&G Foods.

Summary

General Mills beats B&G Foods on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables. The company also manufactures and markets pet food products, including dog and cat food; and operates ice cream parlors. It markets its products under the Annie’s, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Blue Buffalo, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Dunkaroos, Edgard & Cooper, Fiber One, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardetto’s, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, Häagen-Dazs, Kitano, Kix, Lärabar, Latina, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Nudges, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Progresso, Tastefuls, Total, Totino’s , Trix, True Chews, True Solutions, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Wilderness, and Yoki brands. The company sells its products to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, e-commerce retailers, commercial and noncommercial foodservice distributors and operators, restaurants, convenience stores, and pet specialty stores. General Mills, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions. The Specialty segment includes, among others, the Crisco, Clabber Girl, Bear Creek, Polaner, Underwood, B&G, Grandma’s, New York Style, Don Pepino, Sclafani, B&M, Baker’s Joy, Regina, TrueNorth, Static Guard, SugarTwin and Brer Rabbit brands. The Meals segment focuses on the Ortega, Maple Grove Farms, Cream of Wheat, Las Palmas, Victoria, Mama Mary’s, Spring Tree, McCann’s, Carey’s and Vermont Maid brands. The Frozen & Vegetables segment consists of Green Giant and Le Sueur brands. The Spices & Flavor Solutions segment offers Dash, Spice Islands, Weber, Ac’cent, Tone’s, Trappey’s, Durkee and Wright’s brands. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar. Its brands include Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, and Ortega. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.