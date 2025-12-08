JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,345 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.85% of Getty Realty worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Getty Realty by 52.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Getty Realty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 11,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:GTY opened at $27.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Getty Realty Corporation has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 34.76%.The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.19 million. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 146.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GTY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About Getty Realty

