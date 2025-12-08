Swiss National Bank Invests $1.47 Million in XPLR Infrastructure, LP $XIFR

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 178,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of XPLR Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $256,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XIFR shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of XPLR Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.45.

XPLR Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE XIFR opened at $8.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. XPLR Infrastructure, LP has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $839.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.56 million. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

XPLR Infrastructure Profile

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

