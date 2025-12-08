JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 149,483 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF $ECH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.12% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF worth $13,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter worth $667,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,202,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000.

BATS:ECH opened at $38.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $770.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $33.26.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

