Swiss National Bank Acquires 49,800 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Perpetua Resources worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,745,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,662,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,185,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 219.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 811,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,395,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

PPTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Jonathan Cherry sold 14,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $353,688.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,826.28. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $25.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 0.02. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

