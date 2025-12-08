Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Krispy Kreme, Inc. $DNUT

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of Krispy Kreme as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 34.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $734.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 33.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, December 1st. Capital One Financial dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.51.

Krispy Kreme Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

