JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 80,306 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.98% of Benchmark Electronics worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,252,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,639,000 after buying an additional 99,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 424,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 350,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 520.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 165,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $382,532.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 53,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,086.66. This trade represents a 14.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 0.4%

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $680.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.43%.Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

