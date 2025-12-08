JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 111,962 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,962 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.41% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,389,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 31,560 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,331,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 132,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,108,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHQ opened at $31.94 on Monday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

