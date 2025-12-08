JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.07 Million Stock Position in Camden National Corporation $CAC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.76% of Camden National worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,385,000 after acquiring an additional 77,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camden National by 15.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Camden National by 30.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Stock Down 0.6%

CAC stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Camden National from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Camden National to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares set a $45.00 target price on Camden National in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Camden National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAC

About Camden National

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.