JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in NETGEAR, Inc. $NTGR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.46% of NETGEAR worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Informed Momentum Co LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 129.9% during the first quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 53,739 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 874,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 63.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 88,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.01 million, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.20. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NETGEAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NETGEAR

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

In related news, Director Bradley Maiorino sold 13,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $460,601.38. Following the sale, the director owned 56,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,112.56. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shravan Goli sold 2,047 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $61,307.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,678.10. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,315 shares of company stock valued at $661,592. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Profile

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.