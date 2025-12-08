JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.85 Million Stake in Corporacion America Airports S.A. $CAAP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,122 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Corporacion America Airports worth $12,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 199.0% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 26.9% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 95.7% in the first quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corporacion America Airports from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporacion America Airports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Corporacion America Airports Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corporacion America Airports S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.00 million. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Corporacion America Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

