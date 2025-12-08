JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 7,856 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.57% of Axcelis Technologies worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $90.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.22. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.42 million during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Benchmark upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

