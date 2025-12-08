Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 433.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $81.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $81.71.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.