Warrior Met Coal $HCC Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,207 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.53% of Warrior Met Coal worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 171.0% during the second quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 10.0% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, November 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 18,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,422,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 394,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,563,725. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC stock opened at $81.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 0.68. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.