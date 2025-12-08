JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,621 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.31% of Krystal Biotech worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 107.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 860.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total value of $5,504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,242,613.76. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $182.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.14.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $234.13 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $122.80 and a one year high of $234.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.54. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.30% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

