Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 167.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 287.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of VIOO opened at $113.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.36. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $116.53.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

