JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,415 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of Kadant worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kadant by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Price Performance

Kadant stock opened at $288.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.14. Kadant Inc has a 52 week low of $244.87 and a 52 week high of $420.74.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.41. Kadant had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm had revenue of $271.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kadant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $186,570.09. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,544.31. This represents a 37.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $405,186.60. Following the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $865,715.76. The trade was a 31.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

