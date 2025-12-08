Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 136,000 Indivior PLC $INDV

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDV. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Indivior by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Indivior alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Indivior from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Indivior Stock Performance

Indivior stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. Indivior PLC has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $35.31.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.66 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 90.79% and a net margin of 9.83%. Analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indivior Profile

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.