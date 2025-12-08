Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Grows Position in Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 107,033 shares during the quarter. Willdan Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.90% of Willdan Group worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 82.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In other Willdan Group news, Director Dennis V. Mcginn sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $775,923.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,605.60. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 40,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,838. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $104.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.96. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.39.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.37%.The company had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.00 million. Research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willdan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

