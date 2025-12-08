Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Sells 646,934 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP reduced its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,934 shares during the period. Hims & Hers Health comprises 1.5% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Hims & Hers Health worth $23,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.41. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 6.05%.The business had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,187 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $853,513.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,239.92. The trade was a 24.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $112,151.61. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 155,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,555.68. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 616,431 shares of company stock valued at $32,924,482 over the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

