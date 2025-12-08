Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 22.3% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,438,000 after buying an additional 34,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $689.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $676.16 and its 200 day moving average is $646.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $693.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

