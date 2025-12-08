AngioDynamics, Inc. $ANGO Shares Bought by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 253.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,395,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435,365 shares during the period. AngioDynamics makes up 2.1% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of AngioDynamics worth $33,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 882,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,198.35. This represents a 1.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence T. Weiss acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $118,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,380.57. This represents a 11.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 20,890 shares of company stock valued at $239,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

ANGO opened at $13.47 on Monday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.49.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.330–0.230 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

