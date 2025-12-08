Denver PWM LLC Invests $537,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $494.09 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $485.83 and its 200-day moving average is $460.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

