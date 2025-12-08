Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Sells 163,214 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,214 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 5.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $70.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 43.45%.The firm had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

