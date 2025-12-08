BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $771,600.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $771,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 152,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,218.68. This trade represents a 16.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, November 25th, Troy Wichterman sold 584 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $15,616.16.

On Thursday, October 9th, Troy Wichterman sold 833 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $22,790.88.

On Thursday, September 11th, Troy Wichterman sold 1,032 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $27,688.56.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of BLFS opened at $25.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.66 and a beta of 1.93. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Read Our Latest Report on BioLife Solutions

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. State of Wyoming grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 54.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 243.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.