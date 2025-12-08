Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Sells 717,562 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717,562 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 753.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,306,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after buying an additional 5,567,201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 857.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,679,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $33,474,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,152,000. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $19,126,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zeta Global Trading Up 2.7%
Shares of ZETA opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZETA
Zeta Global Company Profile
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zeta Global
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Rubrik’s Massive Rebound: Why the Next Leg Higher Could Be Fast
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Five Below and Dollar Tree Earnings Signal a Shopper Shift
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.