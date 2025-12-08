Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Sells 717,562 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717,562 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 753.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,306,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after buying an additional 5,567,201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 857.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,679,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $33,474,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,152,000. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $19,126,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZETA opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZETA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zeta Global from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

