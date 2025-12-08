Insider Selling: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $449,211.23 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Posey sold 3,077 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $449,211.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,578.24. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $146.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.44. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.55. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $158.71.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 28.96%.The firm had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 451.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 86.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.14.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

