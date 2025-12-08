Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Bought by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,050,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 13.6% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $254,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,504,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,718,054,000 after buying an additional 8,273,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $99,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after acquiring an additional 710,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 926.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 777,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 701,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.81%.The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.