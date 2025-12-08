Fosun International Ltd Has $5.84 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI

Fosun International Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,300 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up about 1.5% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 67,287 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.26. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $67.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

