First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 41,840 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,840 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $38,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,987,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752,200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,223,000 after buying an additional 22,656,682 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,184 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,818 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.46 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.