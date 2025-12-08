First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Takes Position in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 697,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,000. Huntsman comprises about 2.0% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,105,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,407,000 after purchasing an additional 419,009 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 34.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntsman Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 5.69%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Huntsman from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Huntsman

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.